Double stabbing in New Southwest/Mount Clare leaves one dead Friday night, Baltimore Police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

One man was stabbed to death and another was injured Friday night in the New Southwest/Mount Clare neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.

At around 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call to assist the fire department with two unidentified men who were covered in blood, the police department said in a news release Saturday.

Advertisement

Police arrived at the intersection of Ramsay and South Gilmor Streets to find one man suffering from numerous life-threatening stab wounds. Medics transported the man to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

[ Baltimore homicides interactive link ]

The other unidentified man suffered minor injuries and was treated by medics.

Advertisement

Baltimore Police said an investigation revealed that the stabbing took place in the 1600 block of Ramsay Street.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.