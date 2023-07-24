Jury begins deliberating in case of Baltimore teen charged with fatally shooting bat-wielding man

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A jury began deliberating Monday afternoon in the trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat in downtown Baltimore last July.

The 16-year-old standing trial is charged with murder and firearms offenses in the killing of 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds, an engineer from Hampden, at the intersection of East Conway and Light streets on the afternoon of July 7, 2022.

Closing arguments Monday morning capped off about two days of testimony and evidence, punctuating a tense trial with racial, socioeconomic and political undertones.

Attorneys for the teen say the state did not provide ample evidence to prove that he was the person who shot Reynolds dead. Alternatively, they argued that whoever shot Reynolds acted in defense of themselves or other squeegee workers who faced an unprovoked attack from a grown man armed with a baseball bat.

“I would submit to you that Mr. Reynolds was the author of his own death,” defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon told jurors in closing.

Gordon and co-counsel Warren Brown repeatedly cited their client’s age at the time of the shooting, 14, as a part of the reason why he had a legitimate fear for his or his peers’ safety during the encounter.

If the jury finds the teen was the shooter, but that his actions were completely justified by self defense, they are required by law to find him not guilty of murder. If they find that his claims of self defense only mitigate the teen’s actions, they must find him not guilty of first-degree murder, and consider the lesser offenses of second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.

First-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, while the punishment for second-degree murder and manslaughter cap out at 40 years and 10 years, respectively. Any conviction other than the top count, premeditated murder, would allow the teen’s lawyers to argue for his case to be transferred to juvenile court for sentencing.

The prosecution said the jury should find the teen guilty of premeditated murder because the shooter grabbed a crossbody bag — which investigators later found to contain a handgun — in anticipation of the confrontation with Reynolds, pulled a mask over his face and shot Reynolds five times.

“He covered his face before he fired the first shot because he knew full well what he was going to do,” Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks told jurors in closing arguments.

Maryland law requires someone to retreat before resorting to deadly force when faced with a threat in public. In jury instructions, Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer defined “retreat” as when “a person did everything possible to escape.”

Banks said the shooter neglected multiple opportunities to run away, thus failing his legal duty to retreat before firing. She also said Reynolds posed no threat to other young people washing windshields when he was shot because he’d already been hit in the head with an object thrown by one of the squeegee workers — which left a deep laceration to his head, according to Reynolds’ autopsy report.

“14 is not a free pass for murder,” the prosecutor said.

This article will be updated.