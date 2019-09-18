Baltimore business leaders quiet on mayor’s squeegee plan; police have logged 1,200 complaints since June

Bill Stromberg, president and CEO of T. Rowe Price, penned an email Aug. 28 on behalf of some of the city’s largest firms and banks, most of which have offices and property downtown where young people tend to squeegee in exchange for money. The email requests a meeting with the mayor, City Council President Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to discuss “challenges presented by squeegee workers, particularly those who touch cars or drivers without permission or engage in other negative behavior."