Maryland gets $440K from sports wagering in December

Sports wagering generated $440,043 for Maryland after its first full month of mobile sports wagering in December, according to Maryland Lottery and Gaming.

Players generated more than $497,120,000 in handle. Mobile handle was about $478,30,000 — of which nearly $71,000,000 were in free promotional plays.

Handle is the amount of money wagered, which shouldn’t be confused with gambling revenue.

There were $44,791 in contributions to the state from mobile wagering, and retail sportsbooks accounted for $395,252, according to a news release.

Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

The sports wagering market in Maryland launched December 2021 and includes nine retail locations and seven mobile sportsbook operators, which launched November 23.

Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future, the release says.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for December 2022:

Handle (the amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $18,851,329 (includes $67,469 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $478,270,326 (includes $70,939,973 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $497,121,656

Prizes (winnings paid to players)

Retail: $15,986,035

Mobile: $395,966,817

Combined: $411,952,852

Hold (handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $2,865,295 (15.2%)

Mobile: $82,303,509 (17.2%)

Combined: $85,168,804 (17.1%)

Taxable Win (the amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional play and other amounts)

Retail: $2,635,010

Mobile: $298,609

Combined: $2,933,619

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the taxable win)

Retail: $395,252

Mobile: $44,791

Combined: $440,043

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021: