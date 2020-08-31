These are the new speed and red-light cameras headed for Baltimore City

Baltimore’s Department of Transportation has announced the installation of 10 new speed and red-light cameras earlier this week, several in city school zones.
The speed cameras will photograph vehicles traveling at least 12 mph over the speed limit. They’ll operate in the school zones Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m, according to a DOT news release. Speeding tickets will cost $40.
The city will begin hanging signage and installing cameras on or about Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, the city’s news release said. Enforcement will begin 14 days after the signs are hung at the following locations:
- 2000-2600 blocks of Orleans St. – William Paca Elementary School
- 4300-4700 blocks of Roland Ave. – Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
- 1900-2900 blocks of Harford Road – Harford Heights and Reach Partnership School
- 600-1100 blocks of E. Biddle St. – Frances Academy
- 3500-4700 blocks of Erdman Ave. – Archbishop Curley High School
- 5300-5500 blocks of Frederick Ave. – North Bend Elementary School
- 600-1000 blocks of E. Belvedere Ave. – Govans Elementary School
- 3500-3900 blocks of Greenspring Ave. — Kennedy Krieger High School.
The city is also installing two new red-light cameras, which will operate 24/7, according to the news release. They’ll record images of vehicles that enter intersections at a red light. Fines for violators will be $75, and enforcement is set to begin Sept. 7 at the following locations:
- Fallsway (northbound) at E. Madison St.
- Pratt Street (eastbound) at Central Ave.