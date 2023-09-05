Woman dies in car crash early Tuesday morning in Southwest Baltimore

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A woman died in a car crash in Southwest Baltimore early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of South Fulton Avenue between the Carrollton Ridge and Union Square neighborhoods around 3:09 a.m., police said.

Medics transported one of the drivers, a 53-year-old woman, to an area hospital where she died, police said. The driver and multiple occupants of the other vehicle were also taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Police said crash team detectives are investigating this incident.