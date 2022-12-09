Man killed in Lakeland, another in serious condition, Baltimore Police say

A 24-year-old man died Thursday night after being shot in the head and leg, Baltimore Police said in a news release.

Around 6 p.m. police responded to a call regarding a shooting at the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue in Lakeland in South Baltimore, according to the news release. The man was transported to Shock Trauma, where he died shortly after arriving.

Additionally, a 31-year-old man from the same incident walked into a hospital suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in an email. His injuries are serious and life-threatening.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. The investigation is ongoing.