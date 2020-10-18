Car crashes into neighborhood cafe in Baltimore’s Federal Hill

SoBo Cafè, in Federal Hill, was damaged after a white Nissan Altima crashed into its building around 1 a.m. Sunday at W. Cross Street.
“The caller stated that a car just drove through the cafe. The involved car left the scene prior to our arrival," Baltimore Police Department communication officer James Moses said.
Sobo Cafè owner Anna Leventis did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But the cafe posted to its Facebook page about the destruction from the crash and encouraged customers to continue to support the business amid the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
According to Moses, the incident is still under investigation.