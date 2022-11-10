Sinkhole opens up near Montebello Water Treatment Plant in North Baltimore

Department of Public Works crews found a sinkhole on the property of the Montebello Water Treatment Plant, near Lake Montebello, on Wednesday in Northeast Baltimore, officials said Thursday afternoon.

Director Jason W. Mitchell said in a news release that the sinkhole formed from a “compromised” 9-foot storm water main dating back to the 1880s, which exposed a 7-foot water main.

“DPW is coordinating with our state and local partners to stabilize the site swiftly so that the pipes can be secured, the sinkhole backfilled, and water service maintained for our valued customers,” Mitchell said in the release.

Spokesperson James Bentley said Wednesday there was no impact to water customers at this time and that the sinkhole was not affecting operations at the plant.