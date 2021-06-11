Road partially collapses in North Baltimore as flood warnings are issued for parts of city, county

A portion of Guilford Avenue partially collapsed after strong thunderstorms thrashed the Baltimore area Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Officials are concerned more of the street will collapse, and are asking people to avoid the area.
Councilwoman Odette Ramos took to Twitter to alert residents of the danger. Ramos said the hole is on the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue and opened up early Friday afternoon. It is between the road and sidewalk, and may be considered a partial street collapse.
Ramos said a resident’s car got stuck in the hole. After other residents took action to help move the car, someone called 311. According to the councilwoman, the Department of Public Works arrived promptly and closed off Guilford Avenue between 32nd and 34th street.
German Vigil, a spokesman for the Baltimore Department of Transportation, said the department is coordinating with DPW to investigate the area. They’ve removed all parked vehicles along that side of the road.
Nearly an inch of rain fell within an hour on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. NWS issued a flood warning Friday for central Baltimore County and Baltimore City. The warning lasts until 5:30 p.m.
NWS further reported that flooding is already occurring in the Towson area, with up to 1 inch of rain falling in the early afternoon and morning. Up to a half an inch more of rain may sweep the Baltimore area.
Ramos said her district experienced flooding Thursday as well, putting pressure on an aging infrastructure.
“I really hope that Congress passes the infrastructure bill, so we can actually get some more money to help with addressing this,” Ramos said.