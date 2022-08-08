Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old woman and her 4-year-old grandson missing from North Baltimore

A Silver Alert has been activated for missing 72-year-old Marthann Davis and her 4-year-old grandson Ashton Davis. The two were reported missing Thursday and were last seen leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in Glen Oaks around 6:40 pm in a red Kia Soul with a Maryland license plate of 8CT2557. (Baltimore Police)

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing woman and her grandson who were last seen in Glen Oaks on Thursday evening, Baltimore Police said.

Marthann Davis, 72, and her grandson Ashton Davis, 4, were last seen at about 6:40 p.m. Thursday leaving the 1100 block of Ramblewood Road in North Baltimore in a Red Kia Soul. The car’s license plate number is MD 8CT2557.

The two were reported missing at 9:45 p.m. Thursday and had not been found by Sunday night.

The red Kia Soul with a Maryland license plate of 8CT2557. (Baltimore Police)

Relatives believe their disappearance may be related to thunderstorms that downed trees and knocked out power in Northeast Baltimore on Thursday night or that Marthann Davis experienced a medical emergency, police said.

In Maryland, law enforcement agencies activate a Silver Alert when an adult 60 or older with a cognitive impairment is missing and the person’s disappearance threatens their safety.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Marthann Davis or Ashton Davis is asked to call Missing Person detectives at 443-984-7385 or dial 911.