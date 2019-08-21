Parade scheduled during rush hour in Baltimore leaves city councilman wondering how it was approved

A parade of the Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine is scheduled to pass through downtown Baltimore on Wednesday evening, disrupting rush hour traffic and leading one city councilman to wonder how such an event was approved.
The Shriners parade is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Market Place and Pratt Street, according to Baltimore Department of Transportation officials. Workers and visitors are advised to expect road closures having a significant impact on downtown traffic beginning at 5 p.m.
Parade participants will proceed west on Pratt Street to finish at the intersection of Sharp Street. The event is expected to last about three hours, officials said in a release.
City councilman Eric Costello posted on Facebook Tuesday that he reached out to Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey with concerns about the event. Sharkey was appointed to the position in July after the post was vacated by Michelle Pourciau amid a wide-ranging review of her department by the city inspector general’s office.
“I have no idea how this was approved, but I have already reached out to the new DOT Director about not having parades Downtown during rush hour at the same time as an Orioles game,” Costello said in the post. “This was approved prior to him being appointed as Director of DOT. As it is too late to cancel it, he is researching the issue further to find out exactly what went wrong and how to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”
DOT spokeswoman Kathy Dominick declined to comment Wednesday morning.
The Orioles are scheduled to play the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards on Wednesday, with the first pitch set for 7:05 p.m.
Officials say the left lane of Pratt Street between Charles and Light streets will close at 9 a.m. Pratt Street between Gay and President streets will close at 5 p.m., with the bus lane remaining open until the parade kickoff. Market Place between Water and Pratt streets will also close at 5 p.m.
Pratt Street between Howard and Gay Streets and a portion of Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between Lombard and Conway Streets are scheduled to close at 6 p.m.
Parking will also be restricted from 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at Market Place between Lombard and Pratt streets and at Hopkins Place/Sharp Street between Lombard and Conway streets.
Officials recommended those who plan to attend the 7 p.m. Orioles game at Camden Yards use public transportation.