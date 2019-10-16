For the fifth winter in a row, Baltimore will pay kids to shovel snow for seniors and residents with disabilities.
The Youth Snow Program is open to city youth ages 14 to 21. Those interested should call 311 to apply, city officials said.
Last year, 390 teens and young adults applied. This year, there are 500 slots. Applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Registration closes Dec. 15.
Residents 65 and older or people with disabilities who need help removing snow from public sidewalks around their homes also can call 311 to apply, officials said. Shoveling is not guaranteed, but will be provided when youth are available. Residents must register for the service by Nov. 15.
The young people in the program will shovel on days when they are off from school or school is canceled. They will receive stipends for their work.
“As we prepare for the upcoming winter season, this initiative allows us to expand city services for senior and disabled residents, while creating much needed opportunities for Baltimore’s young people,” said Transportation Department Director Steve Sharkey. “This initiative helps to ensure that our youth are productively engaged, gainfully employed, and giving back to their communities.”
Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young praised the program as one "designed to bridge the gap between elderly residents, the disabled and young people, while providing opportunities for students to give back to their communities and earn a much-needed paycheck.”