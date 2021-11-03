Baltimore’s spending panel to vote on $760,000 ShotSpotter gunfire detection system supported by police

The department has received 8,529 ShotSpotter alerts since the program began through June of this year, the latest available data. Of those, police said evidence of shooting was recovered 1,725 times and that on 804 occasions a homicide of non-fatal shooting victim was found at the scene. And of calls that generated a ShotSpotter alert, police said only 1,030 also had a corresponding 911 call. But the department did not provide data on how many of the ShotSpotter alerts were the result of something other than gunfire, such as fireworks or a car backfiring, which has been known to set off a false alert.