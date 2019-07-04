Four men shot in three Baltimore incidents over a 12-hour span on Independence Day

Four men were shot Thursday in Baltimore in three separate incidents across the city, police said.

The first shooting took place Thursday morning when Baltimore police were called to the Giant Food supermarket in the Better Waverly neighborhood. The man who was shot ran into the store, police said.

Officers responded to a call at 10:10 a.m. for a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left forearm. In a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the victim had been involved in a dispute with a man in the Giant Food parking lot before the man pulled out a gun and shot him. The victim then ran inside the supermarket to seek help.

A few hours later in Southwest Baltimore another was shot.

The incident happened in the 400 block of Franklintown Road in the Mosher neighborhood just before 4 p.m. Police said they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to the hospital.

Then, right before 9 p.m., officers were called to a hospital to investigate a report that a shooting victim had walked in, police said. The officers arrived and found two men being treated for gunshot wounds.

Investigators suspect the two men were in the 5500 block of Bowleys Lane in Northeast Baltimore when they were shot.

Detectives are investigating the incidents.

