Shooting in West Baltimore late Tuesday night leaves one dead, another in critical condition, police say

One male is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting late Tuesday night in West Baltimore, police said in a news release early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 10:32 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue in the Mosher neighborhood, just north of Rosemont Homeowners/Tenants, to investigate a ShotSpotter alert, police said.

Upon arrival, officers observed two unidentified males suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release said.

Medics attempted lifesaving measures but pronounced one male dead at the scene, police said, adding that the other was taken to a hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives responded and assumed control over the investigation.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.