Baltimore Police: 22-year-old shot early Saturday morning in West Baltimore

A 22-year-old man is hospitalized in critical but stable condition after an unknown man shot him in the 1300 block of W. Baltimore Street early Saturday morning, Baltimore Police said.

Officers arrived at the Poppleton neighborhood around 12 a.m. where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds. Detectives learned the man was in a fight with an unknown man who pulled out a gun and shot the 22-year-old, police said.

Western District shooting detectives are investigating the shooting and ask anyone with information to call 410-396-2477 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.