Baltimore City

Man dies in Sandtown-Winchester shooting Thursday, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Sun

A man died in a West Baltimore shooting early Thursday, according to Baltimore Police.

At approximately 3:12 a.m., Western District patrol officers responded to the 1700 block of McKean Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Officers canvassed the area and located a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1800 block of Presbury Street in Sandtown-Winchester.

Medics arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim dead there.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

