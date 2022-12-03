Man injured in shooting on West Hamburg Street, police say

Police examine the scene near Baltimore and Holiday Streets following a police shooting that took place around 1:30 a.m. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Baltimore Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left one victim injured.

Officers from the Southern District were called around 2:40 p.m. to the 100 block of West Hamburg Street in the Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood, where they found a man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2499. Those who want to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP or text a tip by visiting the Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland website.