19-year-old dead after Friday afternoon shooting in Baltimore

Baltimore police say a 19-year-old man was killed Friday after being shot in the chest near Preston and Eutaw streets.
At 1:47 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Preston St. and found the victim. He later died at an area hospital.
Two other people were shot Friday, but they are expected to survive.
Shortly after midnight, officers responded to the 1000 block of Greenmount Ave. in East Baltimore for a shooting and found a 41-year-old man who was shot in the torso and legs. He was listed in serious condition at an area hospital.
In Northeast Baltimore at 2:40 a.m., officers found a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower right leg in the 5900 block of Radecke Ave. The victim, who is in good condition at an area hospital, told detectives he was walking in the block when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. He told police he did not see who shot him.
Anyone with information can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or reach detectives at 410-396-2411, 410-396-2433 or 410-396-2444.