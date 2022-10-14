Two dead, one injured, in overnight shootings in Baltimore, police say

Two men died and another injured after shootings early Friday morning and Thursday night in Baltimore, police said.

Southern District police responded about 1:40 a.m. Friday to the 2500 block of West Patapsco Avenue in Cherry Hill for a reported discharging.

Officers found an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are looking to see if this could be related to recent shootings in the neighborhood. Three people were injured Thursday afternoon near a Cherry Hill shopping center.

About an hour earlier, Southern District officers responded to the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue in the Fairfield Area for a report of a shooting. They found a 63-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the face. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The victim was driving in the 1000 block of East Patapsco Avenue when he was shot, according to a preliminary investigation.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

A man died Thursday night in a shooting in Lucille Park, police said.

Northwest District police responded about 7:10 p.m. to the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road in Lucille Park for a discharging.

Officers found an unresponsive 56-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a car with gunshot wounds, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe this was a murder.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to call 410-396-2100 or leave tips anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.