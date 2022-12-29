Man fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Carrollton Ridge, Baltimore Police say

An unidentified man died after a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded about 1:55 p.m. to the 2000 block of West Pratt Street for a reported shooting, where they
found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to a news release. He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or submit tips anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.