Man dies, another shot in the leg, during early Friday morning shootings in Baltimore

A man died and another was injured after two separate shootings early Friday morning in Baltimore, according to police.

Northwest District officers were dispatched at about 12:45 a.m. to the 3900 block of Belvieu Avenue in the Dolfield neighborhood for a report of a shooting.

Police found an unidentified male with gunshot wounds, according to a news release. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or through the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

A man had a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting in downtown Baltimore.

Central District officers responded sy about 1:30 a.m. to an establishment in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street for a report of a shooting.

Police were directed to the second floor of the building where they found the 33-year-old victim. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2411.