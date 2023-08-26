In Baltimore, woman dies in stabbing and man dies in shooting early Saturday morning

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A woman died in a stabbing near the Northwest Baltimore neighborhoods Easterwood and Sandtown-Winchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Monroe Street for a call for a cutting around 5:44 a.m. and located a 43-year-old woman with numerous stab wounds, police said. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

A man was shot and killed in North Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check in the 3400 block of Old York Road around 5:46 a.m. and found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact 410-396-2100.