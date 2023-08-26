Advertisement
Baltimore City

In Baltimore, woman dies in stabbing and man dies in shooting early Saturday morning

Baltimore Sun

A woman died in a stabbing near the Northwest Baltimore neighborhoods Easterwood and Sandtown-Winchester early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of North Monroe Street for a call for a cutting around 5:44 a.m. and located a 43-year-old woman with numerous stab wounds, police said. Medics arrived and pronounced her dead at the scene.

A man was shot and killed in North Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call for a well-being check in the 3400 block of Old York Road around 5:46 a.m. and found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Medics transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the deaths to contact 410-396-2100.

