Multiple people shot in ongoing ‘active shooter situation’ at Morgan State University, Baltimore Police say

Baltimore Police are encouraging people to avoid the area of Morgan State University and those nearby to shelter in place Tuesday night after multiple people were shot on campus.

The department told The Associated Press that multiple people were shot on the campus.Police tweeted that officers are on the scene of the situation, which the school said was related to a report of shots being fired, on the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, near the Thurgood Marshall Apartments and close to the Northeast District Police Station.

The university said those near campus should clear the area near the residential building as well as the Murphy Fine Arts Center, and shelter in place.

