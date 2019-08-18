Family recalls Sherman Reed, son of Coppin baseball coach, as aspiring athlete, caring father

The night before he was killed, Sherman Reed told his mother, “I’m gonna go back to school and I’m going to graduate,” she recalled.
In her last conversation with her son, Dorothy Reed told him she was proud of him.
The next day, she heard Reed didn’t pick up his 8-year-old son from camp nor was he answering his phone. She and her husband, Sherman Reed Sr., went to their son’s house in Southwest Baltimore. When Reed Sr. saw his son’s car parked in the driveway, he knew something was wrong.
They went inside and found their 31-year-old son lying in the dining room, face down.
Reed was found fatally shot late Thursday in the 3800 block of W. Patapsco Ave. in the Violetville neighborhood, according to Baltimore Police. He was one of seven people shot in the city that night. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.
Reed was a baseball star at Catonsville High School, according to his father. He attended Southern University in Louisiana on a baseball scholarship.
His love for baseball started at age 4, when his father would drive miles out of town to one of the only recreation centers that had a tee ball team for 4-year-olds. His father said Reed would walk around the house with a baseball bat. If not inside, he was out in the yard, practicing his swing.
Although he gets asked often if his opinion is biased, Reed Sr., who coaches Coppin State University’s baseball team, denies that accusation — his son “was really good at baseball,” he said.
Reed was determined to become a pro baseball player and play for the Baltimore Orioles before he was injured in the groin which hurt his ability to run fast, his mother said.
He was heartbroken when he realized his dreams to go pro would not materialize, according to his mother. It took him all of his twenties to find a job he could see himself doing for a long time. But Reed became newly motivated to find a stable job once his son became curious what his father did for a living, she said.
When he died, Reed was a driver for a kitchen remodeling company but was hoping to get his commercial driver’s license, according to his father. This week, he had an interview with Amazon for a packaging and inventory position and was excited to tell his mom.
“He was at a place where he felt like things were happening for him,” Dorothy Reed said.
Aside from baseball, Reed loved to write. He had a particular interest in taking care of the elderly and explored getting a nursing license. He was good at doing impressions and could make anyone crack up, his parents said. And when he was younger, he was the smartest among his two siblings, his parents recalled.
“He could have been a comedian,” Sherman Reed Sr. said.
The same day Reed died, Dorothy Reed said, his son’s camp had the kids write a letter to their parents. Reed’s son wrote that Reed was the best father and he was excited to go the Ravens game with him that Thursday.
She said her grandson now plans to read that letter at his father’s funeral.