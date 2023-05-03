Baltimore City Board of Estimates to vote on contract to upgrade ‘panic button’ system for courts

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates will be voting Wednesday on a contract from the Maryland Administrative Office of the Courts that would improve the emergency system at the Baltimore City Sheriff’s office.

The Administrative Office of the Courts is looking to upgrade its early alert “panic button” system to improve the sheriff’s office response times to emergencies for circuit court and the Juvenile Justice Center.

The current panic button system in courtrooms and in the chambers of judges and magistrates is seven years old and is tested every six months, said Bradley Tanner, public information officer for the Administrative Office of the Courts.

According to Board of Estimates agenda documents, the system has not functioned consistently over the past seven years. Judges have reported that the signal is either delayed or not transmitted when the panic button is pushed, according to the documents. However, Tanner said the administrative office has not heard of any issues of delayed transmission.

The Administrative Office of the Courts is seeking approval of the $44,997 contract to install a new panic button to ensure the safety of judges and judicial officers during an emergency. Due to security and safety concerns, the office can’t disclose any further details on the upgrade, Tanner said.

