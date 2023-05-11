Shantay Jackson, director of Baltimore mayor’s public safety office, to depart

Shantay Jackson, center, Director of Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, Mayor Brandon Scott, left, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, at the launch of the Public Safety Accountability Dashboard during a news conference at City Hall. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The head of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, who oversees a swath of Baltimore anti-violence initiatives, will step down, a spokesman confirmed Thursday.

Shantay Jackson, who has led the office since Mayor Brandon Scott created it at the start of his term, plans to resign, MONSE spokesman Jack French said.

French said a news release would be sent out with additional information. He did not say when Jackson’s resignation would take effect or who would take over her duties.

MONSE coordinates Baltimore’s flagship anti-violence initiative, Safe Streets, and has played a key role in the administration of the mayor’s Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan. It is also partnering with the police and other groups in the city’s Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which is embarking on an expansion effort after successes in the Western District.

The MONSE director’s departure is the latest in a series of mayor’s office staffing shake-ups. Earlier this month, Scott’s chief of staff and communications director were ousted. The city has also seen departures of the deputy mayor for public safety, two deputy city administrators and the city administrator.And the chief of the fire department resigned following the release of a damning report.

Jackson previously served as executive director of the Baltimore Community Mediation Center and was a community liaison to the policing consent decree between the city and the U.S. Department of Justice. She also worked as a project manager for the Baltimore Neighbors Network.

