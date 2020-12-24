U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen taps former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed to lead Baltimore outreach

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland has hired former Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed to be his office’s Baltimore City regional director.
Sneed, who represented Baltimore’s 13th District on the council, ran this year for council president but fell short to state Del. Nick Mosby.
Now, she’ll be heading to Capitol Hill, where she’ll lead Van Hollen’s outreach efforts to Baltimore.
“Given Shannon’s deep roots in Baltimore and her excellent work on behalf of its residents, I am thrilled to welcome her to our team,” said Van Hollen, a Democrat, in a news release. “I’m confident she will continue to dedicate herself to the city that she loves and serve the people of Baltimore well in this new role.”
Sneed served on the council from 2016 until 2020, and was known for introducing progressive legislation, such as bills to protect contracted city employees from sudden layoffs and to require that all city officials actually live in the city.
The East Baltimore Democrat, a former television journalist, was also known to bring her young daughter with her to City Hall, and advanced legislation aimed to help working moms — by expanding lactation accommodations, for instance.