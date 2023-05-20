Man shot and killed in Seton Hill early Saturday, police say

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Seton Hill early Saturday morning, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers responded to the neighborhood northwest of downtown around 12:20 a.m. and found the unresponsive victim with a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.

Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.