The Sellers Mansion of West Baltimore through the years | PHOTOS

1955 The Sellers Mansion is seen on Lafayette Square in 1955. (Hans Marx/Baltimore Sun)
1955 Sellers Mansion is on the far right of the 1955 photos of Lafayette Square Park. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)
1955 Matthew Sellers, grandson of Matthew Bacon Sellers — the original owner of the Sellers Mansion, poses in the historic house in 1955. (MARX / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)
1955 The Sellers Mansion goes up for auction (MCCARDELL / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)
1969 The city of Baltimore considers the Sellers Mansion one of 120 landmarks. (KNIESCHE / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)
2006 Vegetation hides part of the facade of the Sellers Mansion in 2006. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)
2015 The Sellers Mansion, a Second Empire house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is boarded up and gravely deteriorated in 2015 (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)
2015 A detail of the 1868 Sellers Mansion at 801 North Arlington Street shows the precarious state of the building, particularly the carved wooden columns and capitals on the portico facing Lafayette Square in 2015. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)
2016 The Sellers Mansion in a state of disrepair in 2016 (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)
2019 Ernst Valery stands outside the long-abandoned Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore's Lafayette Square, which he plans to convert to apartments for older adults. (Dan Rodricks)
2021 Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at the Sellers Mansion in October 2021.
2021 Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at the Sellers Mansion in October 2021.
2023 Baltimore City firefighters spray water on the smoldering upper floor of the historic Sellers Mansion at 801 N Arlington Avenue during a three-alarm fire on Feb. 24, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)
2023 The Sellers Mansion at 801 N. Arlington in Baltimore is demolished after a fire on Feb. 24, 2023. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)