Vegetation hides part of the facade of the Sellers Mansion in 2006. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)

The Sellers Mansion of West Baltimore through the years | PHOTOS

The Sellers Mansion is seen on Lafayette Square in 1955. (Hans Marx/Baltimore Sun)

Sellers Mansion is on the far right of the 1955 photos of Lafayette Square Park. (Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Matthew Sellers, grandson of Matthew Bacon Sellers — the original owner of the Sellers Mansion, poses in the historic house in 1955. (MARX / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

The Sellers Mansion goes up for auction (MCCARDELL / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

The city of Baltimore considers the Sellers Mansion one of 120 landmarks. (KNIESCHE / Check with Baltimore Sun Photo)

Vegetation hides part of the facade of the Sellers Mansion in 2006. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun)

The Sellers Mansion, a Second Empire house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is boarded up and gravely deteriorated in 2015 (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

A detail of the 1868 Sellers Mansion at 801 North Arlington Street shows the precarious state of the building, particularly the carved wooden columns and capitals on the portico facing Lafayette Square in 2015. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

The Sellers Mansion in a state of disrepair in 2016 (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Ernst Valery stands outside the long-abandoned Sellers Mansion in West Baltimore's Lafayette Square, which he plans to convert to apartments for older adults. (Dan Rodricks)

Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at the Sellers Mansion in October 2021.

Firefighters respond to reports of a fire at the Sellers Mansion in October 2021.

Baltimore City firefighters spray water on the smoldering upper floor of the historic Sellers Mansion at 801 N Arlington Avenue during a three-alarm fire on Feb. 24, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The Sellers Mansion at 801 N. Arlington in Baltimore is demolished after a fire on Feb. 24, 2023. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

