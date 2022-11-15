Morgan State, Sinai Hospital and Maryland Food Bank receive collective $1M from SECU MD Foundation in memory of late board member

Three organizations serving Marylanders received a collective $1 million from SECU MD Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the state’s largest-state chartered credit union announced at an event Thursday.

Morgan State University, Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and the Maryland Food Bank will receive community impact grants over five years in memory of Donald Tynes Sr., SECU’s longest-serving board member. Tynes, who died in March. A Randallstown resident, he first joined SECU’s board in 1975.

Becky Smith, president of the SECU MD Foundation and EVP and Chief Strategy & Growth Officer for SECU, said in a news release that the foundation spent the past few months determining where the $1 million in grants could have the biggest impact. “We’re honored to not only benefit organizations that share our vision in helping others but also areas of service that were important to Donald, who was actively involved in giving back to his local community,” Smith said in the release.

The three nonprofit grants are the first in honor of an “notable individual,” the foundation said in a news release issued Monday. SECU and the SECU MD Foundation first announced the recipients at a community appreciation event last week at Towson University.