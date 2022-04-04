Seal pup finds sanctuary at Baltimore’s National Aquarium

A gray seal pup that’s too young to survive independently in the ocean was rescued earlier this year by the National Aquarium. The creature was found stranded and dehydrated on Assateague Island National Seashore, the aquarium said.

Nicknamed Louis Armstrong in keeping with 2021-22 rescue season naming theme of musicians and instruments, the pup arrived Feb. 26 at the Animal Care and Rescue Center in Baltimore, according to a news release. Louis had wounds on the face and left flipper and weighed 35 pounds.

Staffers believe Louis was born in January and would have died if not rescued.

“Louis is a vocal and spirited pup who has no reservations about making noise to let rescue staff know when it’s time for a meal,” the release said. “And his Aquarium caregivers describe him as having a big personality.”

The pup has been treated with antibiotics and is learning to master independent swimming and foraging. He’ll be sent back to the ocean after he meets several health checks, including reaching a weight of 50 pounds.

The seal pup is the third maternally dependent seal admitted to the ACRC in the past year, the National Aquarium said. Seal rescue season in the mid-Atlantic typically lasts from early winter through May.

If you see a beached seal, do not touch or approach, the aquarium said. Keep a distance of at least 150 feet. Note the location and time and immediately contact the National Aquarium’s stranded animal hotline at 410-576-3880.