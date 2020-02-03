“Calypso will be profoundly missed by Aquarium staff, volunteers, and visitors alike,” the aquarium said on Twitter. “For years, Calypso has been an Aquarium icon who encapsulated the wonder of the ocean for the millions who had the opportunity to see her — and did the same for the staff who saw her daily. She has always inspired love, affection and deep respect. We thank you for your compassion and well wishes as we mourn her passing.”