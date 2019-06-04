Proposed scooter rules would restrict speeds along Baltimore's harbor, prohibit riding at Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium

Dockless scooter vendors would have to deploy scooters to 20 “equity zone” locations, cap speeds at 8 mph along the Inner Harbor promenade from Federal Hill to Canton, and prohibit riding at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, among other rules proposed Tuesday by the city Department of Transportation.

The rules also limit the number of scooter vendors to four. Four companies — Bird, Lime, Spin and JUMP — are currently operating in the city. Each will be required to participate in a competitive application process and attend a minimum of four public meetings to operate in the city permanently.

“The proposed rules and regulations are a necessary step in our long-term plan to manage the future of a thriving dockless program in Baltimore,” Frank Murphy, acting transportation director, said in a statement. “With this approach, we are making great strides to ensure that all citizens across the city have easy access to equitable transportation.”

The DOT’s additional rules follow the approval of scooter regulations by the Baltimore City Council, which left many of the specifics up to the city’s director of transportation.

The prohibition on riding at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium — and their parking lots — came as a result of a request by the Maryland Stadium Authority, said German Vigil, a Department of Transportation spokesman. It will be enforced by geo-fencing, which turns off a scooter when it enters a certain area, he said.

“It was a safety concern about vehicles moving and scooters moving across the parking lot,” Vigil said.

The city reached out to other entities with large parking lots to check whether they had similar concerns, he said, and may ask scooter companies to geo-fence other areas.

Officials considered requiring a geo-fence that would turn off scooters at the harbor water’s edge, but they determined that limiting riding to 8 mph, as opposed to the 15 mph general speed limit, was “a fair compromise” that would allow people to ride safely in the promenade, which has some of the city’s heaviest foot traffic.

Riding on the harbor promenade is allowed between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m., said Meg Young, the city’s shared mobility coordinator.

The regulations codified into law by the City Council prohibit riding on a sidewalk “unless the posted speed on the abutting public right-of-way is 30 miles per hour or greater and the speed of the e-bike or e-scooter on the sidewalk does not exceed 6 miles per hour.”

Young said the dockless scooter pilot program has been “a great success.”

“We wouldn’t have moved from a pilot to a permanent program if we didn’t think so,” Young said. “We’re hoping these rules and regulations are going to help us minimize the issues people did have during the pilot and help set a good precedent going forward.”

The DOT’s rules announced Tuesday also require:

» Scooter brakes with concealed brake wires.

» Front and rear lights that illuminate when the vehicle is in use.

» A “speed governor” to limit scooter speeds and enforce the geo-fence.

» No more than 1,000 and no fewer than 150 scooters per company.

» Relocation of vehicles that have not been ridden for five consecutive days.

» A penalty of $220 and $44 per scooter for impounded scooters after five scooters.

» Measures to provide multi-lingual and hearing-impaired service.

» Any marketing campaigns to “include a focus to promote the use of dockless sharing vehicles among low-income residents and residents who do not have access to a vehicle”

The 20 equity areas are as follows:

Rogers Avenue Metro Station Reisterstown Plaza Park Heights and West Belvedere avenues York Road at Bellona Avenue E 33rd Street at Greenmount Avenue Harford Road at Hamilton Harford Road at Cold Spring Lane Belair Edison Main Street East North Avenue at Harford Road Northeast Market Library Square Cherry Hill Light Rail Station Patapsco Avenue Hollins Market Washington Blvd Westside Shopping Center West Baltimore MARC Station McCulloh and West Preston streets Upton Metro Station Penn-North Metro Station

The companies would also be required to survey their riders, as well as fixing any issues within 60 days. The full list of rules is available on the Department of Transportation’s website.

The city is in the process of establishing “a first-rate environment for shared micromobility," said Stephen Deline, Baltimore operations manager at Lime.

“These regulations lay out a sound framework for improving how Baltimore residents move around their city, while prioritizing equity and clean energy options,” Deline said in a statement.

Bird, Spin and JUMP did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.

The public has 30 days to share feedback. Comments can be emailed to dockless.bcdot@gmail.com, mailed to the department at 417 E. Fayette Street, 5th Floor, Room 559, Baltimore, Maryland 21202, or submitted in an online form at https://transportation.baltimorecity.gov/docklessrulesandregulations.

