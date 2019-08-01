Baltimore awards dockless scooter, bike permits to 4 companies — but not Bird

Baltimore has awarded dockless scooter and bike permits to four companies — Lime, Spin, Bolt and Jump — but not Bird, the first to drop the dockless electric scooters in the city last summer.
The four companies that received permits had the highest cumulative score across 11 criteria: compliance with rules and regulations, vehicle information, a maintenance plan, an operation plan, an education and engagement plan, a hiring plan, data policies, a sustainability plan, company history, proof of business registration and a certificate of insurance, said Meg Young, the shared-mobility coordinator at the Baltimore City Department of Transportation who oversaw the process.
Representatives from the city’s Transportation, Planning, Law, and Performance & Innovation departments reviewed the seven applications, which consisted of about 500 pages, Young said. The dockless scooters are GPS-enabled, allowing riders to find and rent them using the companies’ mobile apps.
“We had a competitive application process, developed really over course of entire pilot period," she said. “I’m thrilled we got seven applications for the permit. It speaks to how much ridership and what a strong program we have.”
Bird, the San Franscisco-based startup that prompted Baltimore officials to create a dockless policy by deploying its fleet of scooters across the city without permission last summer, said it was “surprised and disappointed” by the rejection. It pledged to further negotiate its inclusion in the program with city officials.
Its scooters must be removed from streets by the end of the day Tuesday, said German Vigil, a city Transportation Department spokesman.
“Baltimore residents, community groups, and local businesses have made clear that they enjoy our service and want Bird as an option in the city," said Bird spokeswoman Mackenzie Long. “We were surprised and disappointed to learn of [the transportation department’s] decision and look forward to discussing it with them further so we can continue to provide Baltimore visitors and residents our micro-mobility alternative that is backed by unmatched operational experience and commitment to safety."
The rejected applicants also included San Francisco-based Skip and Chicago-based Veoride, Young said.
Spin, Bolt, Jump, Skip and Veoride did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The permanent program also will add bicycles to the mix.
Lime plans to introduce 150 electric bicycles in addition to its fleet of 1,850 scooters, company officials said. Jump also plans to add bikes to its fleet, according to the city.
“This dockless program affirms my commitment to providing equitable and accessible transportation options for the residents of Baltimore City,” said Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young in a statement. “We are creating new and sustainable mobility choices that are efficient for Baltimore residents and all those who visit our great city.”
Steve Sharkey, the city’s acting transportation director, called the permanent dockless vehicle program “a major step towards more equitable transportation options that will help the citizens of Baltimore.”
“Over the course of the next year, we will continue to evaluate this program in an effort to improve services being provided by the four companies,” Sharkey said in a statement.