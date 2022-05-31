Baltimore City schools without A/C to close early Tuesday

Baltimore City Schools announced early dismissal Tuesday for the two dozen schools whose buildings lack air conditioning. Temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach the mid-90s.
Baltimore’s school buildings are the oldest in the state and in need of significant upgrades or replacement.
According to a plan dated April 2022 and posted on the City Schools website, the school system lacks the funds to make needed repairs or even to keep up with basic maintenance. The report said the school system will no longer be able to meet their planned deadline of having all schools air conditioned by the 2022-2023 school year because of the higher cost of heating and cooling units.
Baltimore City school students lose even more days in the classroom due to classrooms that lack heating than because of lack of air conditioning.
The list of schools that lack air conditioning or with A/C systems that are currently being repaired is below:
Baltimore City College
Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove
City Springs Elementary/Middle School
Collington Square Elementary/Middle School
Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School
Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC
Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School
Furley Elementary School
Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School
Johnston Square Elementary School
Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC
National Academy Foundation
New Era Academy
Vanguard Collegiate Middle School
Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School
Yorkwood Elementary School
The Mount Washington School (lower building)
Westport Academy
North Bend Elementary/Middle School
Academy for College and Career Exploration
Independence School Local I High School
Empowerment Academy