Baltimore City schools without A/C to close early Tuesday

Baltimore City Schools announced early dismissal Tuesday for the two dozen schools whose buildings lack air conditioning. Temperatures both Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to reach the mid-90s.

Baltimore’s school buildings are the oldest in the state and in need of significant upgrades or replacement.

According to a plan dated April 2022 and posted on the City Schools website, the school system lacks the funds to make needed repairs or even to keep up with basic maintenance. The report said the school system will no longer be able to meet their planned deadline of having all schools air conditioned by the 2022-2023 school year because of the higher cost of heating and cooling units.

Baltimore City school students lose even more days in the classroom due to classrooms that lack heating than because of lack of air conditioning.

The list of schools that lack air conditioning or with A/C systems that are currently being repaired is below:

Baltimore City College

Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

City Springs Elementary/Middle School

Collington Square Elementary/Middle School

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School

Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

Elementary Middle Alternative Program @ PDC

Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

Furley Elementary School

Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

Johnston Square Elementary School

Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

National Academy Foundation

New Era Academy

Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Windsor Hills Elementary/Middle School

Yorkwood Elementary School

The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Westport Academy

North Bend Elementary/Middle School

Academy for College and Career Exploration

Independence School Local I High School

Empowerment Academy