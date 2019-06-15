Firefighters knock blaze at Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys in North Baltimore

Firefighters fought a two-alarm fire on Saturday night at the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, a public charter school in North Baltimore, officials said.

Blair Adams, a Fire Department spokeswoman, said firefighters were called to the school building, which was previously Chinquapin Middle School, about 8:39 p.m. Upon their arrival, they could see “heavy fire” within the building, Adams said.

“You could see if from the second floor in the window,” she said.

No injuries were reported, and no one was found inside by the responding firefighters who swept the building, Adams said.

The school, in the 900 block of Woodbourne Ave. in the Cameron Village neighborhood, serves grades four through eight and has 477 students, according to the city schools website.

On Thursday, the school announced an “emergency closure” in a post on Facebook due to a “potential gas leak” in the school building. “There will be no access to the building for staff or students today,” the school wrote.

Whether gas might have played a role in the fire would be part of the investigation that is now underway, Adams said. Investigators had not determined a cause or origin of the fire Saturday night, she said.

Adams did not know, beyond the second floor, where exactly in the building the fire had been.

The fire was under control before 10 p.m., though the school was still being ventilated, Adams said.

“We are extremely fortunate that this didn't happen when students or classes were in session,” she said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

