Baltimore weather: Subtropical storm could bring heavy rain Artscape weekend

Forecasts call for heavy rain in Baltimore Saturday through Sunday evening.

Andrew Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said either a subtropical storm or low-pressure system could bring an inch of rain and 30 mph winds to the city throughout Saturday.

“It’s going to be kind of unpleasant,” Snyder said. “I would expect Saturday to have periods of rain throughout the day. The forecast isn’t favoring one particular time over the other. It’s just a general threat throughout the day.”

The rain could impact several events around the city this weekend.

Artscape returns for the first time since 2019 with visual artists, food vendors and live music Friday through Sunday. The Ravens play the Colts 1 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore when there is a 50% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

