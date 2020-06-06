Protests in support of George Floyd continue Saturday throughout Baltimore region

Demonstrations against racism and police brutality continued for a ninth day on Saturday in the Baltimore region.
Sunny skies and hot weather drew thousands out to lift their voices and call for change.
In Baltimore, several hundred people gathered at two separate demonstrations on North Charles Street and at Morgan State University.
“No justice, no peace! No racist police!” the group chanted on North Charles Street, as a police helicopter buzzed overhead. People in the crowd — which skewed young and white — carried signs with slogans such as “White Silence = White Violence.”
The North Charles Street group set out on a march. As they passed down Greenmount Avenue, Margaret Scott stood on her rowhome stoop with tears in her eyes. She said she couldn’t believe it’s taken so long.
At Morgan, demonstrators held a moment of silence for George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death at the hands of police set off days of protests around the country.
“If you’re standing here right now, you know black lives matter,” activist Wesley Hawkins told the crowd. “And we’re tired. We’re tired of police brutality. We’re tired of injustice. We’re tired of the system being against us because of the color of our skin.”
Demonstrations were held in the suburbs, too.
In Middle River, a crowd formed outside Vince’s Crabhouse after social media posts from operator Vince Meyer that many considered to be racist circulated online.
Demonstrators called on him to shut the business down and said people shouldn’t patronize his business.
In Pasadena, a man in a pickup truck drove by a demonstration yelling, “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”
Protesters cheered as he turned around and drove away.
"I will be rising above the people that will be hating on what I am trying to do, which is also within their right,” organizer Shelyia Brown told the crowd.
She encouraged fellow demonstrators not to engage in opponents and to focus on their message.
“Scream what we’re trying to scream louder,” she said.
Baltimore Sun Media reporters McKenna Oxenden and Alex Mann contributed to this article.
This article will be updated.