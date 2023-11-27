Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of Little Italy restaurant manager and is sentenced to serve 50 years in prison

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A man pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting of Chesley Patterson, who was the general manager at the restaurant La Scala in Little Italy, almost two years ago during what Baltimore Police then described as a “robbery spree.”

Samuel Wise, 24, also admitted Monday to using a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence during the Jan. 23, 2022 shooting and to first-degree escape. Police said at the time of his arrest he attempted to flee from Baltimore Police headquarters.

Heeding the plea agreement Wise struck with prosecutors, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy sentenced Wise to life in prison with all but 50 years’ incarceration suspended. Handy also tacked on three years of probation for Wise when he is released.

People convicted of crimes of violence in Maryland are eligible for parole after serving 50% of their sentence.

Wise’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Patterson, 44, was gunned down while on his way home from work, around midnight and less than a half-mile from La Scala. The killing unfolded during a particularly violent spell in the city and shook the close-knit community of Little Italy.

Some 300 mourners gathered outside the restaurant where Patterson worked for close to 17 years, remembering him as a dapper, kind and outgoing man who embodied hospitality.

Chesley Patterson, a longtime La Scala manager, was killed in Baltimore. Photo by Samantha Stern/handout (Samantha Stern/Samantha Stern)

Police arrested Wise months later, in April, finding that he and other suspects set out to rob people in Southeast Baltimore that evening. Wise and his accomplices robbed two other people before Patterson, according to charging documents for Wise.

One of the other suspects in Patterson’s killing, Shamal Scott, was killed in Baltimore in the same month detectives arrested Wise, police said at the time. It’s unclear if police arrested a third suspect.

Detectives found surveillance video that captured the homicide.

According to charging documents, the footage showed Patterson drive up to a liquor store in the 1700 block of Eastern Avenue. He went inside the store and returned to his car, putting items in his trunk before returning to the driver’s seat.

A gray Honda Odyssey minivan pulled up next to Patterson’s vehicle and a person wearing all black got out of the passenger’s side, according to charging papers. The assailant clad in black approached Patterson, pointed a gun at him and pulled the driver’s side door open. Police wrote that the gunman fired once and returned to the van.

Later, an officer working in Cherry Hill recognized the van as it pulled into a gas station, according to charging documents. Police tried to stop the van, but it fled.

The vehicle was located, abandoned, days later. Crime scene technicians recovered a fingerprint from the passenger’s door matching Wise’s.

In an interview on March 17, 2022, Wise told detectives he was in the front passenger seat of the van, but said he didn’t know who he was with, the charging documents said.

Detectives also learned that Wise’s cellphone was in the area around the time of Patterson’s killing.

This article might be updated.