Safe Streets employee criminally charged; Belair-Edison site ‘inactive’ due to staffing

An employee at Safe Streets’ Belair-Edison location is facing a criminal misdemeanor charge, a development that follows last Thursday’s search of one of the violence intervention program’s buildings.

The site, meanwhile, is “inactive” until it has sufficient staffing to run safely, a spokeswoman for the site operator said Monday.

“We understand how important the Belair-Edison site is to the community it serves,” said Stephani Renbaum, a spokeswoman for LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, in a statement sent Monday by email. “We have heard from many community members who have reached out to ask about the team.”

The employee was charged Thursday in Baltimore District Court with illegal possession of ammunition after an FBI search Thursday of a residence on Kermit Court in Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood. He works as the Belair-Edison site supervisor, according to the Center for Hope, an initiative through healthcare provider LifeBridge Health that includes violence prevention and intervention efforts.

The Center for Hope operates six of the 10 existing Safe Streets sites in Baltimore, including the one in Belair-Edison. While Safe Streets is overseen by the Mayor’s Office for Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, each site is operated by a non-city entity.

The search of the Belair-Edison site and Kermit Court location were two of 15 court-authorized FBI searches done last Thursday, which have resulted in no federal arrests thus far, an FBI spokeswoman said Tuesday. The affidavits in support of the warrants are sealed and, therefore, the spokeswoman declined to comment further.

The Safe Streets employee who has been criminally charged was not present when FBI agents served a sealed search warrant at a Kermit Court residence, but police wrote in charging documents that a magazine with nine live rounds was recovered from a room in the home. He was prohibited from possessing ammunition because of prior convictions.

Online court records indicate he was released Saturday on bond and has an upcoming court date Nov. 29. He didn’t comment when reached by phone on Tuesday morning.

Safe Streets’ model is built around “violence interrupters” who have knowledge of the streets and community credibility. Many have prior criminal histories. The interrupters are tasked with de-escalating conflicts through mediation and connecting people at risk of gun violence to services.

The program, established in 2007, is a hallmark of Baltimore’s violence intervention efforts, including under Mayor Brandon Scott. His administration has sent resources to Safe Streets as part of his overall “community violence ecosystem.”

Renbaum, a spokeswoman for the Center for Hope, said under LifeBridge’s policies, employees facing criminal charges are put on leave without pay and may be terminated upon the case’s completion.

LifeBridge Health took over operation of the Belair-Edison site in October 2022, as administration of all 10 sites transitioned to two operators — LifeBridge Health and Catholic Charities.

The site had previously been operated by Living Classrooms Foundation, after opening in 2019. Meg Ward, a spokeswoman for Living Classrooms, said the site supervisor who was charged was employed by the nonprofit from Feb. 14, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2022, when the operations shifted.

Ward said Living Classrooms was unaware of any new criminal charges filed during his period of employment.

A job listing from July 2022 for Belair-Edison’s Safe Streets site supervisor describes that a site supervisor reports to the Safe Streets site director and manages violence interrupters and outreach workers.

He or she is responsible for supervising staff, planning their activities, connecting with the neighborhood, helping to identify and diffuse “hot spots” for shootings and investigating incidents to assist in mediation, according to the posting.

The Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement issued a statement Thursday, after news of the searched Belair-Edison site broke, that said leaders were aware of the FBI activity.

“Mayor [Brandon] Scott, MONSE and our partners at LifeBridge Health have repeatedly made clear that any staff found guilty of wrongdoing or who do not live up to the values of our programs will be held accountable accordingly,” the statement said.

The criminal charge against the Safe Streets site supervisor is not the first allegation of criminal activity to be tied to the program. In 2013, the Mondawmin site suspended operations when two outreach workers were arrested in less than two weeks; in 2018, an employee pleaded guilty to federal charges accusing him of holding gang meetings and storing drugs and firearms at the site located on Monument Street.

Levar Mullen, one of the Mondawmin site workers who was arrested, was released five years later amid fallout from the Gun Trace Task Force scandal. He claimed he was wrongly arrested by GTTF members — including Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, the squad’s disgraced leader who is currently in federal prison. Prosecutors didn’t concede he was wrongfully convicted, but agreed to “relief” given the case’s “unique circumstances.”

Studies have shown Safe Streets to be effective. In March, a Johns Hopkins analysis found the initiative had reduced nonfatal and fatal shootings in areas of operation. Belair-Edison’s site, for instance, saw no homicides in its catchment zone for 2021.

Last year, experts questioned whether Baltimore needed to rethink its approach to the program after three Safe Streets workers were killed in about 18 months, including most recently in January 2022. Researchers also have questioned whether the interrupter strategy is becoming outdated or needs to evolve.

The city’s Board of Estimates on Wednesday is slated to consider accepting a $3.6 million grant for Safe Streets sites’ operating costs from the Maryland Governor’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention.

Reporter Dillon Mullan contributed to this article.