Baltimore City launches plan to monitor students commuting after school

Mayor Brandon Scott announced a safety initiative this week to monitor some Baltimore students as they commute after school.

Under the Safe Passage Baltimore initiative, “Safe Passage Partners” are charged with monitoring the State Center and Mondawmin subway and bus stations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., when there’s a high concentration of students leaving school, according to a news release.

Those locations were chosen based on data on student-related incidents from the Maryland Transit Administration Police Department, the Baltimore Police Department and Baltimore City Public Schools. Priority areas are expected to expand in time for the next school year.

Scott launched the program Tuesday in collaboration with the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, MTA Police and city schools. Frederick Douglass High School, Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy and Renaissance Academy are also participating.

“As we head into the final weeks of school, this initiative is a critical part of our broader youth safety focus during the summer months. No effort is too great when it comes to the wellbeing of Baltimore’s youth,” Scott said in the news release.

Last week, the city unveiled a youth engagement strategy in hopes of decreasing violence toward young people. As one facet of the plan, a youth curfew started being enforced Friday.

On weekends and holidays this summer, Baltimoreans aged 13 and under who are out after 9 p.m. and 14-to-16-year-olds out after 11 p.m. without a parent or guardian are in violation of the curfew. There are a handful of exceptions for cases such as work or city-sponsored events.

According to a memo from the Baltimore Police commissioner, children could be ordered to vacate or be transported to what officials are calling Youth Connection Centers.