Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. suspends spice operations in Russia during invasion of Ukraine

Hundreds of multinational companies have pulled out of Russia temporarily since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine starting Feb. 24. Prominent U.S. brands, including Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, PepsiCo and Starbucks announced Tuesday their companies would pause sales in Russia during the conflict. Under Armour, the Baltimore-based athletic apparel retailer, also said Tuesday that it had stopped shipping its sports apparel and footwear to customers in Russia in protest over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.