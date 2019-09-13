Congressman says Trump is ‘stealing’ money from Maryland projects for the ‘boondoggle’ border wall

Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, a Maryland Democrat, said the Trump administration was “stealing” military funding meant for Maryland projects after touring a congested thoroughfare in Fort Meade on Friday afternoon. Congress had appropriated $16 million to double Cooper Avenue inside the military base from two to four lanes. Now the money is going to expand a wall on the southern border.
“These projects have a far bigger impact on the security of our nation and the quality of life enjoyed by our troops and their families than a boondoggle wall that Mexico was supposed to finance," Ruppersberger said.
The road construction is one of three military projects postponed in Maryland after president Trump declared a national emergency at the southern border in February. A child development center and a hazardous cargo pad at Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County will also be deferred.
They are among $3.6 billion in military projects diverted to the southern border so the president can make good on his campaign promise of building a border wall.
When Donald Trump declared his candidacy in June 2015, he said, “I will build a great wall — and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me —and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”
Ruppersberger said he toured the southern border three months ago and spoke to people skeptical of the wall’s effectiveness, “Trump’s own people say the wall just slows people down five to 10 minutes.”
Ruppersberger, who represents Fort Meade and sits on the House Appropriations Committee, said the border needs technology like cameras and a little more fencing, but not an expensive wall. He said the dangerous people will find and have found ways around the wall.
“The cartels are building tunnels. That is where we need to focus," he said. Help should also go toward the countries that the immigrants are fleeing from to more effectively attack the root of the immigration problem, he said.
The wall is primarily for Trump’s “political image,” said Ruppersberger, who allocates money for military projects as a member of the House Appropriations’ Homeland Security subcommittee.
“It’s stealing from people on very serious missions,” he said. “Fort Meade deals with terrorism, Russia and China issues. It has extremely important missions. The [National Security Agency] does as much to help our national security as any other agency.”
Defense Secretary Mark Esper defended the spending on the wall, writing that the diversion will help fortify the southern border and enable troops to better curb illegal immigration.
“These projects will deter illegal entry, increase the vanishing time of those illegally crossing the border, and channel migrants to ports of entry,” Esper wrote in a letter first reported on by the Daily Beast.
Fort Meade is home to the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command and many other federal agencies. It is the largest employer in Maryland, and its roads have grown increasingly trafficked as the base has gone from 45,000 employees 10 years ago to about 56,0000 right now. The base is expected to add another 10,000 employees over the next decade.
There are about 140,000 employees, family members, and other individuals who drive through Fort Meade on a daily basis, said Mary Doyle, a spokesperson for Fort Meade.