Baltimore’s Keith Boissiere, known locally as the “Running Man," has nabbed a sponsorship with Maryland-based shoe and clothing retailer DTLR and starred in a sleek commercial about his 20-mile jogs across the city.
The Trinidad and Tobago native has been spotted for years running across Baltimore neighborhoods and streets in an effort to maintain his health. Boissiere could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
“I once heard an old saying ‘you rest, you rust,'" he says in the commercial for the Hanover company.
A locally based Nike representative connected Boissiere with DTLR staff, who created the commercial in an effort to inspire the company’s key demographic of black men and women to get active, said DTLR spokesman Shawn Caesar.
DTLR signed Boissiere onto a small part-time sponsorship in which he’ll be paid an undisclosed amount monthly for making occasional public appearances and allowing the company to use his likeness, Caesar said.
The commercial promotes DTLR’s Run Club, which encourages Baltimore residents to pledge to start running on a regular basis and partners them with an intercity running group, Caesar said.
Boissiere told The Sun in 2017 that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 chronic kidney disease. He acknowledged his deteriorating health in the ad.
“I run for my health, I run for my life,” Boissiere says in the commercial’s final moments.
The “Running Man" has also been attacked several times, including in June, while on his cross-city runs. After an incident in 2014, he said he would only run in broad daylight in hopes of avoiding dangerous circumstances.