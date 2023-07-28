FBI agents won’t be charged in Tennessee shooting death of Maryland fugitive Roy McGrath

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

FBI agents involved in the shooting death of Roy McGrath near Knoxville, Tennessee in April won’t face criminal charges, the local district attorney said Friday.

McGrath died April 4 of two gunshot wounds to the head, according to an autopsy report by the Knox County Regional Forensic Center obtained by The Baltimore Sun. “One of the gunshot wounds was self-inflicted and the other gunshot wound was not,” the report said.

An assistant medical examiner could not determine McGrath’s manner of death.

“McGrath sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound when he shot himself in the head as FBI agents were attempting to take him into custody on an outstanding warrant,” Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen said in a news release Friday. “Simultaneously, an FBI agent fired one round striking McGrath when the agent realized he was within the trajectory of McGrath’s firearm.”

Allen said the agent who shot McGrath was acting in self defense “because he had a reasonable belief that McGrath posed a threat of imminent death or serious bodily injury.”

McGrath, who was once chief of staff to former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, had been set to stand trial on fraud charges in federal court in Baltimore in March. He didn’t show for the first day of the trial, and went on the run.

Federal agents’ three-week search for McGrath concluded outside of Knoxville, Tennessee.

McGrath’s attorney, Joe Murtha, could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article will be updated.