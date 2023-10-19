Three firefighters injured in Northwest Baltimore rowhouse fire

A two-alarm rowhouse fire in Northwest Baltimore injured at least three firefighters Thursday, according to the state fire marshal.

The fire was in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue. The condition of the firefighters is unknown.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said there will be a news conference at 9 p.m. outside the University of Maryland Shock Trauma.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Fire Chief James Wallace and BCFD local union officials will attend the briefing.

A team of Deputy State Fire Marshals, including one of our @ATF_NCETR K9s, are on the scene and actively assisting @BaltimoreFire and @ATFBaltimore with the investigation that injured three firefighters in the 5200 block of Linden Avenue. Direct all media inquiries to BCFD. pic.twitter.com/1JIEuFwEHn — Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) October 19, 2023

Councilman Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer asked for a moment of silence during the City Council’s Thursday evening meeting “for the individual who lost their life, for the other injured firefighters as well as anybody else who is affected by the fire.”

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to the scene to assist the Baltimore City Fire Department.

