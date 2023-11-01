Fire damages four rowhouses in Franklin Square on Tuesday night

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at 1820 W. Fairmount Ave. that spread to adjacent buildings Tuesday night. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

A fire damaged four rowhouses in West Baltimore’s Franklin Square neighborhood Tuesday night.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of West Fairmount Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found heavy fire conditions in a vacant two-story brick house, Baltimore Fire Department spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm as flames spread to three other homes, one of which was occupied.

The fire was placed under control in less than an hour with no injuries to civilians or firefighters, Cartwright said, and the cause remains under investigation.