Four children in serious condition after rowhouse fire in East Baltimore

Four children are in serious condition after being rescued from a rowhouse fire in the Madison-Eastend neighborhood of East Baltimore on Friday morning, according to the Baltimore firefighters’ union.

Advertisement

The children, who range from ages five to 13, were taken to the John Hopkins Children’s Center for treatment, the union, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, wrote in a tweet.

The children were rescued after firefighters arrived at the 2900 block of E. Monument St. this morning and saw smoke coming out of a two-story rowhouse, according to the union.

Advertisement

Further details about the fire were not available; Baltimore Fire Department did not immediately respond to questions Friday morning.